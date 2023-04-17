WEST JORDAN, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Get your walking shoes ready for a good cause! The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is hosting their 20th annual NAMI Walks fundraiser event this Saturday, April 22nd, and all are welcome to join in.

NAMI is a resource for individuals and families affected by mental health conditions, providing peer support and a safe place to ask questions and find answers. The conversation around mental health has become more normalized in recent years, and NAMI hopes to continue to raise awareness and promote mental health through events like this one.

The event is free and open to all ages and abilities, and participants can choose to walk individually or with a team. Fundraising is encouraged to support NAMI’s free mentoring, support groups, peer-to-peer courses, and suicide prevention efforts. Those who raise $100 or more will receive a NAMI Walks T-shirt.