SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – After having a baby, adjusting to being a new mom can be challenging. However, there are resources available to support women during the postpartum period. Dr. Joni Lybbert, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, shared about the upcoming event, “The Climb Out of the Darkness.” This event, organized by Postpartum Support International, aims to raise awareness about the emotional changes women experience during pregnancy and postpartum.

Dr. Lybbert says perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, including postpartum depression and anxiety, affect about 20% of women. The event seeks to normalize and educate about these experiences, offering hope to mothers who may be struggling. Dr. Lybbert emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and accepting these thoughts and feelings, as well as providing support to mothers who express them.

The Climb Out of the Darkness event provides a platform for moms to come together, share their experiences, and find solace in the fact that they are not alone. The event, taking place on June 24th at Wheeler Historic Farm in Salt Lake City, offers various activities, vendors, food, yoga, and entertainment for both moms and their children.