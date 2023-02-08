Join the Disney100 anniversary celebration. Enter for your chance to win a visit to the Disneyland® Resort!

ANAHEIM, CA (Good Things Utah/The Daily Dish) – The celebration of a lifetime is waiting for you. ABC4, CW30, Good Things Utah and The Daily Dish want to send you to celebrate 100 years of Disney at the Disneyland® Resort. Feel the magic for the first time, or the hundredth time, as you experience the new sights, sounds and tastes accompanied with this celebration.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder will be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Parks around the world will celebrate the 100th anniversary, with the heart of the celebration at Disneyland® Resort. The “Happiest Place on Earth” will receive new platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise and more.

At Disneyland® Park, take a ride on the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and enjoy Wondrous Journeys, a new nighttime spectacular. At Disney California Adventure® Park, watch as World of Color–ONE honors the 100-year storytelling legacy of Walt Disney.

Deadline to enter is February 15, 2023.

Plan your visit to Disneyland® Resort, click here.