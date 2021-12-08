Jingle Bell Run is back and ready to fight arthritis in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Get back to jingling and join the MOST FUN & FESTIVE holiday fun-run around – all to battle the #1 cause of disability, Arthritis.

The 2021 event will be live and in person this year! The Salt Lake City Jingle Bell Run may have a different look due to COVID safety and health protocols, so check the event information page for the most updated details. But the original festive race for charity is back – Saturday, December 11th at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. Registration and wrap-up begins at 8 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the timed and untimed 5K race.

This is the time to strut your stuff in your favorite holiday costume and FEEL GOOD about DOING GOOD. Together, we’ll jingle all the way to a cure – and have a fantastic time with every step we take! Bring a team of friends, family and co-workers to run or walk. Get your jingle on and spread the Spirit of Yes: Yes to having fun and celebrating what you love. Yes, to living life to the fullest. Yes, to conquering arthritis for good. 100% of your registration fee and fundraising goes to a great cause.

For help or more information about 2021 Jingle Bell Run – Salt Lake City, UT, contact Steve Wright at swright@arthritis.org, or call 206-713-4330. Register online at JBR.org/SaltLakeCity.