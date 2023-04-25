SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – This coming Saturday, April 29th marks World Wish Day, a day dedicated to reflecting on the mission of Make-A-Wish and the impact it has had on the lives of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish was founded in 1980 after a nationwide movement to grant wishes for children like Chris, an 8-year-old boy who wanted to be a police officer.

To celebrate World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish Utah is encouraging people to volunteer, make cash donations or donate airline miles to help fulfill the wishes of the many children waiting for their wish to be granted.

One local business that is helping Make-A-Wish Utah fulfill these wishes is Jersey Mike’s Subs. Sydney Alvey, the area manager of Jersey Mike’s Subs, spoke with Daniel Dudley, the chief development officer with Make-A-Wish Utah, about the importance of granting wishes and how Jersey Mike’s Subs is helping.

Jersey Mike’s Subs participated in a month of giving during which they take donations throughout the month. They also give back to the community by donating 100% of their sales on the last Wednesday of every month to Make-A-Wish Utah. This year, they were able to raise a record-breaking amount of $291,914.87 which marks the largest corporate donation that Make-A-Wish Utah has received this year. This donation represents more than 50 Utah children who can receive a life-changing wish.

There are still 250 children across the state waiting for their wish to be granted, and Make-A-Wish Utah is encouraging people to get involved and help fulfill these wishes. For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit Make-A-Wish Utah’s website.