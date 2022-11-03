SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Jenny Oaks Baker is a musician, a mom, and she’s going on tour here in the beehive state. Baker has been playing the violin since she was 4 years old. Baker has released 18 studio albums since 1998. She received her Master of Music Degree from the Juilliard School in New York City and her Bachelor’s Degree in violin performance from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. Baker has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Strathmore Hall, just to name a few and she’s playing at several venues in Utah this December with her kids.

Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four have performed with orchestras throughout the country. Laura, 20, plays the violin and percussion. Hannah, 18, is studying piano at The Royal Academy of Music in London. Sarah, 17, plays the cello. Matthew, 15, plays the classical and electric guitar. Jenny and her children have been playing together since each child started playing their instruments when they were about three or four years old – just like their mom.

If you’d like to learn more about the Baker’s and their performances head to Jenny’s website.