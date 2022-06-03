SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – June 3, 2022 is National Egg Day. We dished up a delicious twist on the classic deviled eggs recipe in honor of the occasion.

JAZZY DEVILED EGGS

Ingredients:

6 eggs

¼-cup of light mayo

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp yellow mustard

.5 tsp Dijon mustard

Dash of salt

Dash of black pepper

Paprika for garnish

Preparation:

Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and cover with enough water to be about 2 inches above the eggs. Heat on high until water begins to boil. Cover the pot, turn heat to low and cook for about 1 minute. Remove from heat and leave covered for 15 mins. Rinse under cold water for at least one min.

Carefully crack and peel cooled egg shells under cool water. Gently dry with paper towels. Slice the boiled eggs in half – lengthwise. Remove yokes to a medium mixing bowl, setting the empty whites to a serving platter. In the mixing bowl, mash the yolks using a fork, then add mayo, vinegar, mustards, salt and pepper and mix well.

Evening filling the egg whites with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with Paprika. Serve and Enjoy!

NATIONAL EGG DAY | JUNE 3

June 3rd is time to get a crack on the annual observance of National Egg Day!The nutrient-rich food has gone back and forth with science and nutritionists over the decades as to just how many eggs are too many for a healthy diet. However, one egg provides an excellent source of protein and vitamin D. At 75 calories and 5 grams of fat, it’s an easy choice to satisfy hunger, too.

Eggs are easily seasoned and pair well with vegetables to increase the nutritional value of a meal. Eggs are an essential ingredient to baked goods and are a part of our everyday diets. There’s so much to celebrate in these small packages.

