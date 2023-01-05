SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As National Blood Donor Month gets underway, the Red Cross is reminding individuals to donate blood or platelets to help hospitals stock critical care blood products. With the busy holiday season winding down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases on the rise, January can be a difficult time for donors to make and keep appointments.

However, the need for blood donations remains constant, and individuals can visit the Red Cross website, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS to book a time to give.

In addition to donating blood, individuals can also support the Red Cross by becoming a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. These volunteers help greet, check-in, and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, helping to deliver lifesaving blood products to nearby hospitals.

The Red Cross encourages everyone to make a difference by donating blood or becoming a volunteer blood donor ambassador, and helping to save lives in the community.