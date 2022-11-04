SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Today marks the start of Live PC Give PC. It’s Park City and Summit County’s annual day of giving. It’s an event that encourages everyone to support over 120 nonprofits. Last year’s event raised over $4.4 million from 6,200 donors. This year’s goal is 6,500 donors.

Some of the event organizers for Live PC Give PC say record inflation has created enormous challenges for many living in the community who are aided by some of the diverse array of non-profits in the area. They add that donations are crucial to ensure local non-profits are able to support the most vulnerable, many of whom are the backbone of the community. Everyone including visitors, second homeowners, and locals are encouraged to donate. When you donate to the nonprofits, you help them become eligible for additional grants/prize money.

This is an inclusive event, and everyone is welcome to participate in a variety of ways. You can donate as little as $5 , encourage your friends and neighbors to donate, volunteer throughout the day, wear orange in public, and come to the community celebration at the Town Lift, 4-9 pm.

If you want to get involved or for more information go to: