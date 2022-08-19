SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Is it ever too early to talk about Christmas? Short answer is no, especially when Kurt Bestor is around.

Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer, Kurt Bestor, returns to The Eccles Theatre for his 2022 Christmas concert performances December 15th – 17th. This year marks Bestor’s 35th year of A Kurt Bestor Christmas annual concerts, which began 35 years ago in Salt Lake City and continues to draw upon Utah’s wealth of musical talent to enhance the world-class nature of his annual shows. His concert theme this year is “Celebrating 35 Years of Holiday Tradition.”

Bestor has composed and arranged music in a myriad of styles and genres for more than four decades. He has scored numerous feature-length films, television show themes and underscores, popular albums in a variety of styles, a mix of live shows and commissioned works for choirs and orchestras, and his iconic song of peace, “Prayer of the Children,” which is still sung by choirs, groups, and soloists throughout the world. As a gifted performer, Bestor has performed his popular Christmas shows for 34 years to sold-out audiences throughout the western United States. People from Seattle to Dallas have enjoyed his easy-going manner and rapport with the audience as well as his distinctive arrangements of Yuletide favorites.

Bestor has performed internationally, conducting and performing with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir, the Estonian National Orchestra, among others. He is currently composing a musical composition for narrator and orchestra that will be premiered in early 2022. When not performing his own music, Bestor spends much of his time arranging music for a myriad of musicians including Tony-award winning singers Kelly O’Hara, Nathan Gunn, Megan Hilty, Sutton Foster, Alfie Boe, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well as for popular instrumentalists such as violinists Jenny Oaks Baker and Caroline Campbell. Bestor was most recently the music director and conductor of the highly-acclaimed concert “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in May 2021 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Get tickets for A Kurt Bestor Christmas online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City. Show times are Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. Guest artist announcements will be released soon.

Learn more about Kurt and upcoming concerts at KurtBestor.com.