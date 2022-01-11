It’s national soup month, Check out Surae’s yummy Creamy Tomato Soup recipe!

(The Daily Dish) It’s national soup month and today Surae is sharing one of her family’s favorite recipes, A creamy tomato soup!
Ingredients:
- 8 Roma tomatoes, halved
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 white onion
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 cup cooking cream (or heavy cream)
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
Preparation:
- Preheat Oven to 400 degrees. Add olive oil and veggies to an oven safe pot/dish – like a Dutch oven.
- Season with salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar and sugar. Roast veggies for 20-30 mins.
- Remove the post from the oven, then add cream and vegetable stock. Return to the oven for about 15 mins. Remove from oven, then puree using an immersion blender or regular blender/food processor.
- Puree until smooth. Return to oven for 5 mins.
- Remove from oven.
- Top individual servings with parmesan cheese, black pepper and a teaspoon of cream.
- Enjoy!
