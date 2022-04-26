SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Is your sleep cycle upside-down? It could be and that could be harming your overall health. Dawn Cutillo, founder of BeBalanced Centers and the author of “The Hormone Shift” shares some insight into rebalancing the two hormones that aid sleep and could help with weight loss, and slow down certain signs of aging as well.

Cutillo says sleep is so vital because that is when the body is repairing and rejuvenating itself. The lack of sleep can lower your immune system, affect your skin – causing dark circles and saggy bags – affect your ability focus and retain information and the lack of sleep can throw off hormones in your body.

According to Cutillo, two of the main hormones of the body that impact sleep are insulin and cortisol – both can go up when the body is under stress and when we eat. Both of these hormones should be low in the evening, allowing your body to rest and relax. An imbalance can increase weight gain and restless nights.

Cutillo suggests the of an over-the-counter progesterone cream to assist with naturally anti-aging, weightloss and fighting some female related diseases. Cutillo says progesterone should also increase the relaxing neurochemical GABA to bring on deep sleep. To help with managing stress, Cutillo suggests using herbs like Maca and Ginseng. These adaptogen herbs can help stablilize cortisol levels that tend to rise throughout the day.

Some additional Good Sleep Best Practices include:

Do not let yourself doze off in the early evening while watching TV, this cat-nap will keep you up late.

Be sure your room is very dark and on the cooler side, similar to a cave for the deepest sleep.

Avoid stimulating foods/drinks like caffeine, alcohol or sugar before bed; replace with a higher protein snack to aid deeper sleep.

For more information, visit BeBalanced Centers online.