It is an action-packed weekend of entertainment and film Critics Choice Member Patrick Beatty is here to tell you what you should bite the bullet on and see or skip.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Chad Stahelski Written By: Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, Derek Kolstad Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller Rated R All media courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a price on his head from The High Table. With nowhere to run and very few people he can trust, John discovers a chance to earn his freedom back, by facing a new enemy hellbent on using any means necessary to take Wick out. Even pitting John against one of his oldest friends.

The action has never been better in a John Wick film and here, we are perhaps seeing one of the best gun-fu action films of this decade. That is credited to legendary fight choreographer and now director Chad Stahelski. The stunts performed on screen for us are nothing short of spectacular. The amount of stuntmen and women who worked on this film is too vast to name here, but this year they absolutely deserve to be recognized for this film’s achievements in stunts.

The story is pretty convoluted at this point- in many ways you can equate it to the continuing storyline for The Fast and the Furious saga. Yes, it’s getting crazier, and more unbelievable, but the audience’s expectations of the out-there and over-the-top are also raised with each movie so when you see John Wick get back up after falling down an endless flight of stairs and being stabbed multiple times, you don’t question it. Keanu again nails his performance as well as Laurence Fishburne. The great Lance Reddick is a smaller role in John Wick 4, but his presence is felt throughout.

I had some issues with Bill Skarsgård’s accent, sometimes it was there sometimes wavering, might’ve been better left out altogether. Donnie Yen is a fantastic new addition to the series and I loved his backstory and interactions with John Wick.

Overall, this is an incredible action film that anyone can go to the theater and have fun seeing. It’s a little long and more silly than ever, but at the end of the film, you’ll be very satisfied and excited about where the story goes next!

See It or Skip It? See it!

Succession Season 4

Where to Watch: HBO Max Created By: Jesse Armstrong Starring: Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong Genre: Drama Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of HBO Max

The Roy family is back in the final season of the show revolving around family and corporate greed. Seasons 1-3 have won countless awards and continue to show why HBO is a company that puts quality over quantity with its shows. With season 4 premiering this Sunday, It’s sure to be an epic showdown for who becomes king or queen of the mountain, but at what cost?

See It or Skip It? See it!

A Good Person

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Zach Braff Written By: Zach Braff Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Celeste O’Connor Genre: Drama Rated R for language All media courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).

See It or Skip It? Wait For It