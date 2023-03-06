Whether it’s in the theater or in your pajamas, we’ve got the sitch on the newest content this weekend and Film Critic Patrick Beatty is here to tell you what to see and what to skip.

The Mandalorian Season 3

Where to Watch: Disney+ Created By: Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau Starring: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Rated TV-14 All media used courtesy of Disney

Season 3 of The Mandalorian had begun with episode one this Wednesday, and we’re brought into the story immediately following The Book of Boba Fett. Din has removed his helmet, banishing him from his “cult” offshoot of Mandalorians. He’s back with Grogu and is now on a mission to atone for his sin and bring back his honor to his clan.

It seems that the direction of this series has gone from telling the story of how The First Order came to be to becoming a serialized story-of-the-week show. Maybe they’re moving beyond the sequel trilogy, and have decided it’s better to build their own universe that may only be connected in spirit rather than a direct prequel, but what is this is still the way for Disney+ to bring in more subscribers and absolutely the correct direction for the Star Wars Universe.

If you haven’t jumped into the Star Wars Disney+ universe, this likely won’t sway you. But I love a challenge and would say if you did want to try a different and fantastic Disney+ Star Wars series, please, PLEASE check out Andor. This is approved by ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy, so you know it’s a guarantee.

See It or Skip It? SEE IT!

Creed III

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Michael B. Jordan Written By: Keenan Coogler, Zach Baylin, Ryan Coogler Starring: Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson Genre: Drama, Sport Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. All media used courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Michael B. Jordan takes the director’s chair in the conclusion to a trilogy built within a universe that for many years felt stale, and unsalvagable. Adonis Creed is moving into retirement after defending his title and remaining champion of the world. But as he transitions into a normal family life and behind-the-scenes role in boxing, he’s haunted by his past in the form of Jonathan Majors.

Without going into the two’s relationship, emotions run high, stakes are shifted, and the fights have never looked more detailed in this fantastic conclusion to the Creed Trilogy. I loved the emotional stakes of Adonis and Damian. There’s a lot unspoken about how people bonded in trauma and feel guilt if they are able to escape and someone else may not. That was a fascinating thread added to their dynamic that both raised the stakes and makes Jonathan Majors possibly the most compelling villain of the saga alongside Apollo Creed Himself. In addition, I loved the relationship between Adonis and Bianca (Tessa Thompson) with newcomer Mila Davis-Kent as Amara Creed, their daughter. All of those performances were fantastic, and I am so happy that ASL and sign language are being utilized in film and introducing a nuance and style of storytelling that feels pure and true.

There’s a chance true Rocky fans will pick up on changes. Michael B. Jordan leans into some tropes of the series but also avoids others. Depending on what you love about the stereotypical boxing films may determine if it’s a “perfect Rocky Film”. But this isn’t a Rocky film, this is Creed’s story, and it’s never felt more like it.

See It or Skip It: SEE IT

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

Where to Watch: Netflix Directed By: Guy Ritchie Written By: Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies Starring: Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Thriller Rated R for language and violence All media used courtesy of Miramax

In a new spy thriller that offers nothing new, Guy Ritchie feels reserved in his traditional tone and style in exchange for a very familiar tune that offers nothing new to the genre. The casting of Jason Statham as a James Bond type just doesn’t fit his charisma, or what makes his action roles unique to himself.

Aubrey Plaza is always great, but she couldn’t save this film from just being too vanilla, too reminiscent of other films, and doesn’t dare try to stand out. Maybe the biggest missed opportunity of the year, and that’s why it’s my least favorite of 2023 here at the beginning of March