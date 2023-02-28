As Utah is experiencing its Snow-filled weekend, choosing whether to go out for a movie or stay in has never been more important. Film Critic Patrick Beatty joins us to guide you through this week’s releases and tell you which you should see and which to skip.

Cocaine Bear

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Elizabeth Banks Written By: Jimmy Warden Starring: Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Rhys, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Genre: Comedy, Thriller Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout All media used courtesy of Universal Pictures

You may think the premise of this movie is too far off to be based on an actual true story, but you’d be wrong! Director Elizabeth Banks brings gore, humor, blood, and violent action in a way we’ve never seen in her directorial career. This is also one of Ray Liotta’s last films before he passed away, and if you love his acting you’ll enjoy seeing him in his final performances.

The big thing with Cocaine Bear is it’s geared to execute ridiculous and over-the-top moments that if you’re squeamish, or don’t find crude humor effective for you, it may be a skip it. When I see movies like this, or Sharknado, or Godzilla Vs. Kong, I just want the premise of the story to be executed and feel like there was love and care to the crafting of said story. This film does that for me and Is a definite see it!

See it or Skip It: See It!

Jesus Revolution

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle Written By: Jon Erwin Starring: Jonathan Roumie, Nicholas Cirillo, Kelsey Grammer Genre: Drama Rated PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements All media used courtesy of Lionsgate

Centered around a pastor in the 1970s whose church numbers have been dwindling. He has a grudge against all the long-haired hippies and refuses to entertain trying to understand them. But when his children begin to immerse themselves in the revolution of peace and love, their father discovers true love and starts one of the biggest mass baptism revolutions ever assembled.

This is a Christian film that is made for Christian audiences, and for the most part, I would say this is relatively harmless and any denomination could watch and gain something from it. I couldn’t click into the characters’ motivations and the dialogue was a constant drag to the acting and story.

See It or Skip It: Skip It

We Have A Ghost

Where to Watch: Netflix Directed By: Christopher Landon Written By: Christopher Landon Starring: Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family Rated PG-13 for language, some sexual/suggestive references and violence. All media used courtesy of Netflix

After a family recently moves into a new home, they’re starting to notice bumps and sounds in the night. A ghost is lingering in their home, and once the family discovers this all have their own ideas on how to capitalize on this crazy discovery.

I’m a guy that grew up on Casper and Beetlejuice, and while those connections do exist here, there’s a clear line to Harry and the Hendersons that gives the story its charm. David Harbour is playing the ghost who is unable to speak, which is a shame to me because of how talented Harbour is. The family’s father played by Anthony Mackie toes the line of being completely unlikeable and just a stressed-out father unable to connect with his children. I don’t know if that was executed well here, at the end of the film I didn’t care too much about the family and was more fascinated by the “ghost rules” that exist in the film.

Overall I’d say for young adults who may not be able to see R-rated content may feel like We Have A Ghost is an edgy comedy and I’d say it’s a decent weekend streaming watch.

See It or Skip It: See It