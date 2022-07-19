SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The International Quilt Festival is making its debut in Utah this week – July 21-23 – at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City. The Quilt Festival will feature more than 150 shopping booths, more than 500 quilts will be on display, and dozens of classes are available for quilting enthusiasts.

For more than 45 years, The International Quilt Festival in Houston has been the premier quilt show in the country, with quilts on display in special exhibits, vendor booths, and a full slate of classes and lectures on a wide variety of subjects and techniques. Other editions of Festival have toured around the country.

Exhibits include the premier of the judged show A Celebration of Color (sponsored by eQuilter.com). There’s also Art Quilts (sponsored by Global Artisans) and Pieces of the Past, featuring contemporary and antique quilts from Festival’s extensive collection.

And others like cutting-edge offerings from the Studio Art Quilt Associates, Connections and Microscape; Twelve Bolts of Fabric and a Bushel of Apples: The Quilt Legacy of Laurene Sinema; Joy of Handwork; and Christmas in July. Two exhibits of local interest will be The Salt Lake City Modern Quilt Guild Showcase (sponsored by Janome), and Utah Quilt Guild Showcase/Utah United. All feature works by residents of the Beehive State or with Utah-related themes.

To learn more about Festival, visit Quilts.com and click on the Salt Lake City Button. You can also see the class catalog and enroll there. Hours: July 21-23 (10 am-5 pm). Daily Tickets: $15 adult/$12 students-seniors military/Children 10 and under free. Full show pass: $35. Class enrollees do not need to purchase additional tickets.