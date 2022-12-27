SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Intermountain Healthcare is helping put children first with the Primary Promise campaign which invests in the health and wellness of children across Utah.

The Primary Promise helps advance the care for children in the hospital while making their care more affordable for families and communities. Some examples include the ability to perform fetal surgeries on babies that are still developing in their mother’s womb and family-friendly spaces in the new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Children with cancer and blood disorders also have a new, kid-friendly transfusion center to receive treatments in private, spacious rooms equipped with games and movies, and additional gathering spaces created just for play or for teens to hang out.

The Primary Promise helps also helps address both physical and emotional needs. Intermountain Healthcare says, “Children and families have access to behavioral health services, including stabilization mobile response, which is a partnership with the state that brings behavioral health support to the homes of kids in crisis, free of charge.”

“Primary Promise is already making a huge difference in the lives of children and families, thanks to a generous community, and so much more work to improve the health of children is to come,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and the vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

To learn more about the Primary Promise and how to contribute, click here or contact Intermountain Foundation.