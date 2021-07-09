In-person performances return to delighted fans, including Nicea & Surae

Daily Dish

Joslyn Poole's funky, R&B sound will blow you away!

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A good friend of ABC4 Utah’s, signer and songwriter Joslyn Poole, stopped by The Daily Dish to talk about surviving the impact of COVID on the entertainment industry, her new projects and she performed her smooth ballad “Know Me” for the audience.

Joslyn’s new single, “Set In Rhythm”, is available on all streaming platforms now, including Apple Music and Spotify. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook as well @JoslynMusic.

Hear more of Joslyn’s music on her Spotify Artist Page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files