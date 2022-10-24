SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Election season is here! The general election is different than other elections because there are no Republican or Democratic ballots in the general election; everyone in your voting precinct will receive the same ballot. As you get ready to head to the polls or mail in your ballot here’s some important dates to keep in mind:

Voter registration must be received by the county clerk before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

The last day to request a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The final day to get your ballot postmarked by USPS is Nov. 7.

As always, Utahns can register to vote and vote in person on Election Day.

If you need to check or update their voter registration information make sure to do so ahead of time so you’re ready to vote.

Utah Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson’s office says you should go out and vote because, “Utahns who exercise their franchise directly shape government federally and in the Beehive State. From roads and taxes to housing and the economy – local and federal elected officials impact the world around you. Your vote is your voice. Use it!”

If you have any questions about how county clerks administer elections, reach out to your county clerk for a tour and information session. You can sign up for step-by-step ballot updates that will be sent to your email inbox. Signing up for ballot updates just tracks where your ballot is located. If you need to update your voter registration head to the state’s voter information website.