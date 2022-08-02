SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – llumination is a free community event that focuses on what we can do daily to support our mental health and wellbeing. One way is to find and nurture our “spark” – that thing that gives our life meaning and purpose. What is your “spark”?

Illumination is coordinated by the North Davis Project. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on August 31, 2022 at Founders Park (1904 West 1700 South) in Syracuse. The event promotes mental health and overall welling amoung youth and includes live entertainment, speakers, food trucks, and information and activity booths.

Click here to learn more about Illumination.