SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Laura Numeroff is the author of children’s classics such as If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and most recently she has published Raising a Hero. Numeroff lives in Los Angeles, but is partnering with a Utah-based nonprofit, Village Book Builders, to build a library for disadvantaged kids in Malawi.

One of Numeroff’s aspirations as an author was to build a library for kids. She read to students in Malawi, Africa earlier this year and decided that they would be the recipients of her library. The library will be completed next month, Numeroff is traveling to Malawi with Village Book Builders in October for its opening. She is planning to fundraise for a second library.

At the request of communities in need, Village Book Builders builds and operates libraries around the world, supplying them with books, computers and offers an online mentoring program in an effort to enhance the educational journey of underserved youth.

