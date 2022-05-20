SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah Pride Week is back in-person this year and it’s bigger than ever. Utah Pride Week 2022 begins Sunday, May 29th and runs through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Festival directors say the celebration includes at least 14 events in those 8-days including a Rainbow Rally and Glow March at the State Capitol, the annual weekend Pride Festival at Washington Square and the Sunday morning Pride Parade.

Tickets to the weekend festival and other special events are available for purchase now with the proceeds going to the Utah Pride Center. Money raised during the annual Pride Festival goes to fund the Utah Pride Center’s year-round life-saving programs and services including Mental Health Services, Youth & Family Programs, Adult and Senior Programs, Eduation and Training, and Community Space.

Volunteer opportunities are also available and needed for the festival. Organizers say it takes more than 1,000 volunteers to produce the annual Utah Pride Festival.

Find all the fun facts about the 2022 Utah Pride Festival and the Utah Pride Center online at UtahPrideCenter.org. Social Media: #IAMUTAHPRIDE