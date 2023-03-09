PARK CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) —The Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s signature winter sports fundraising event, Park City PowderFest, is set to take place this Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Park City Mountain’s Canyon Village. Participants are encouraged to wear over-the-top costumes and ski or snowboard in the Rally for Hope Parade, or simply enjoy après-ski activities at the base while supporting the lifesaving work at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Since 2018, the event has raised an impressive $461,400 to further the mission of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This year, the fundraising goal is set at $100,000. All funds raised will go towards supporting the institute’s mission to understand cancer from its beginnings, use that knowledge to create and improve cancer treatments, relieve the suffering of cancer patients, and provide education about cancer risk, prevention, and care.

The Huntsman Cancer Institute is a world-renowned cancer research facility dedicated to fighting cancer through innovative research, patient care, and education.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to register for the event and dedicate the day to raising funds for cancer research and patient care. Participants can register online at the Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s website.