SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Author Thomas Fellows is on a mission to bring awareness to Mental Illness. He dished with Nicea and Surae today on The Daily Dish as part our coverage of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

Fellows’ book, Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering, focuses on the belief that while most people try to avoid suffering, it appears the most successful people in history, not only endured significant suffering, but most successful people learned how to embrace it. Fellows’ writing shows that suffering is not for the faint of heart, but neither is anything that leads to something truly meaningful.

Who could have ever thought that an author could put historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington, Robert E. Lee, and Abraham Lincoln, songs by popular musicians such as Dave Matthews Band, T.I., Rihana, John Mayer, Christina Aguilera, movies such as Rocky, Passengers, Animal House, and Richard Jewell, classic literature such as To Kill a Mockingbird, Flowers For Algernon, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and Lord of the Flies, the rags to riches story of Tech CEO Bill McDermott, and Job from the Old Testament in a single book?

Fellows says 100% of the profits of the book are going to the National Institute on Mental Illness (NAMI) in hope of providing more education about mental illness and suicide awareness.

Thomas Fellows is in software/technology sales. His unique approach to writing utilizes classic works of literature, historical figures, scripture and his on-going battle with mental illness to prove his points.

Thomas Fellows books can be found at Barnes and Noble and online on Amazon.com. Learn more about Thomas Fellows online at THFellows.com