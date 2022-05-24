SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A Utah-based nonprofit supporting veterans and active military members, Hope on the Hill, is hosting a benefit dinner at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, May 25 to raise money for services benefitting military personal and veterans with the focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

Hope on the Hill aims to provide resources for healthy emotional skills for our Veterans to heal, build comradery, find hope, and feel supported, loved, and appreciated. The organization’s motto is “No one left behind: we sit on a hill as a beacon of hope.”

The organization aims to provide connections to local resources that can support veterans to find comradery and be honored through providing a special appreciation event with food, motivational speakers, and vendors to introduce healing modalities.

The 2022 Hope On The Hill event is free for all active duty military and veterans. The event is Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Utah Capitol Rotunda. To RSVP at hopeonthehillut.eventbright.com or email hopeonthehillut@gmail.com.