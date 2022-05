SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Just in time for Mother’s Day, we have this adorable do-it-yourself craft project that mom will love. Utah-based craft designer, Tracy Rushton, with Paper Closets Designs walks us through how to make mom these lovely paper flowers.

Paper Roses Supply List

Templates from PaperClosetDesigns.com

65-pound cardstock

Glue gun and glue

Bamboo Skewers

Floral tape