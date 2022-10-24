SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Holding Out HELP (HOH) is a non-profit focused on providing full-service care to people from a polygamous background. HOH provides housing, food, clothing, counseling, education and other services aiding in each client’s transition to reach self-sufficiency.

Holding Out HELP (HOH) began after a family fled their polygamous community and ended up on the doorstep of Tonia Tewell, the founder of HOH. Sadly, when people leave or get kicked out of a polygamous community, they can lose their family, friends and entire social structure. Tewell says after this experience she realized the importance of having an organization that could walk this path of freedom with them- someone that would listen, encourage and provide the many resources needed. The core of Holding Out HELP is unconditional love and acceptance that allows healing and hope while the client discovers what their new life will look like.

If you are looking to help out HOH, the next fundraiser for the non-profit is on March 10. HOH says the cast of the Netflix series, Keep Sweet – Pray & Obey will be there. There will also be a grand opening on November 5 of a new residential facility for adult women.

If you or someone you know is looking for help you can call the Holding out Help hotline Monday through Thursday from 9 am – 4 pm (MST) at 801.548.3492 or head to their website.