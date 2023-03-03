SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Local nonprofit organization Holding Out Help is gearing up for their annual fundraising event, which is set to take place on March 9th.

The event will feature several cast members from the widely acclaimed Netflix docu-series “Keep Sweet, Pray, and Obey”, along with a silent auction and a dinner. The organization’s founder and executive director, Tanya Tool, stated that the goal of the event is to raise awareness about the difficulties that arise when transitioning from a closed environment to mainstream society. Three speakers, including a private investigator, an attorney, and a therapist, will also be present to share their insights.

One of the speakers, Charlene Jeffs, who is the first of the 9 wives of Lyle Jeffs, a prominent figure in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), was also featured in the docu-series. She shared her story of the alleged abuse within the polygamous community and how she eventually left the group. Charlene emphasized the need for awareness and resources for those who are trying to leave the polygamous community.

The event will also raise funds to support Holding Out Help’s mission of providing resources, support, and care for individuals who have left polygamous communities. The organization has been working for over 15 years to help individuals transition to mainstream society and to provide them with the tools and resources necessary to rebuild their lives.