KAYSVILLE, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Get ready to groove and enjoy live music at the annual Catalyst Outdoor Concert.

Davis High School students are taking part in a unique learning experience through the Davis Catalyst Center, which emphasizes project-based learning. One of their exciting projects this year is organizing a concert that will be held in the park next to their school. This hands-on approach focuses on building real-world skills and practical experience in event planning and execution. The program is designed to provide students with valuable skills they can apply to future professional opportunities.

2nd Annual Catalyst Outdoor Concert

The Catalyst Outdoor Concert in the Park is a family-friendly event, and everyone is welcome to attend. Visit the Davis Catalyst Center website for more information.