KEARNS, Utah (Daily Dish) – The world around us is constantly changing and evolving, and so is the role that we play in it. Our community is important to us, and we want to do everything we can to make it a better place. That’s why MyKearns Community Coalition has been working hard to help out in any way they can.

They have raised money for food banks and other charitable organizations. Last year, they held a Christmas event that made a big difference in the lives of the teens that were part of it. They are continuing to work hard and make a difference in the community, one day at a time.

The youth council also helps out. Emily Rojo, past present of the Youth Council, says everyone is welcome to their meetings and she likes to go because it’s how she likes to spend her time. Rojo says we are all connected and it’s important to help others out. She says to come to just one meeting, but be careful because you might get hooked and want to keep coming!

Kearns Youth Council is hosting a Christmas Charity event.

This month the Kearns youth council is hosting a Christmas Charity event. It’s on December 16 at the Kearns Library from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. They are collecting canned food and clothing donations. You can enjoy some festive desserts and even meet Santa.