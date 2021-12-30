Help us celebrate and honor remarkable women

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Women are doing remarkable things every day all over the place. A great example of that is our 2020 Remarkable Women honoree, Jaynee Poulson, who took time out of her busy schedule to dish with Deena about what it means to be honored as a remarkable woman and how to pay that honor forward to inspire others. Jaynee is a shining example who we call the energizer bunny because of her continual efforts to improve our world. And our 2021 Remarkable Women honoree is Tammy Goldthorpe, who also continues to do so much good in the community and also works so hard to support others. We are so proud of both honorees and are looking forward to meeting our 2022 nominees, finalists and eventual honoree.

So in honor of Women’s History Month coming up in March, we are asking you to help us identify the remarkable women in your life and nominate them for our 2022 Remarkable Women honor coordinated through our parent company, Nexstar Media Inc. The deadline to enter is December 31st.

We’re seeking women who make a difference in their community by giving their time, their talent and even their treasure to lift others up and support their neighbors, family and friends. Look around you to see all the remarkable women doing remarkable things, then take a moment to nominate them so we can recognize them for all they do.

In March, we’ll feature stories on Good Things Utah, The Daily Dish and ABC4 News about local remarkable women finalists. One woman will go on to represent our area in a national search for Nexstar’s 2022 Remarkable Women top honoree.

Click here to nominate someone right now. Good Luck!