SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – It’s Military Appreciation Month and the American Red Cross is calling on volunteers and community members to show their gratitude for military service members and their families.

One way the Red Cross aids military families is through the Hero Care Network, where volunteers deliver essential emergency messages to families separated by deployments and training. Additionally, volunteers are needed in military hospitals to provide both medical and non-medical care and comfort to injured or wounded service members and their loved ones.

During this Military Appreciation Month, the American Red Cross encourages individuals with military backgrounds or those who hold a special place in their hearts for military and veteran communities to volunteer.

In a collaborative effort with the Major Brent Taylor Foundation and Major Brent Taylor’s parents, Steve and Tammy Taylor, the Red Cross of Utah is organizing a Day of Service on Memorial Day. The aim is to honor the brave individuals who have served and sacrificed for their country. As part of this event, a blood drive will be held to pay tribute to Gold Star families and all military members who lost their lives in action.

Visit the Red Cross website or contact your local Red Cross chapter to explore available volunteer opportunities.