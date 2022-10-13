SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Grab some heels and let’s get walking to help stop the violence and support victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and ABC4 Utah is committed to shining a spotlight on the various agencies located throughout Utah that are providing support and services to survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Like Nuanua Collective which is cultivating a space for all, LGBTQ+ and also for Queer Survivors to find support amongst community. And PIK2AR, an ecosystem of events, programming and services focused on domestic violence and its affects in all areas of the victims life.

Services provided by PIK2AR (Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources) include: Advocacy in: Housing, Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Food, Health, Employment, Social/health services application assistance, medical, emotional. If PIK2AR does not have the resource a client might need we always find that resource using our vast networks/partners and other relationships.

The 8th Annual KAVA Talks (Knowledge Above Violence Always) Heels 2 Heal 1 mile walk in High Heels. KAVA Talks started out as a Pacific Island MENS Domestic Violence Education & Advocacy group that meets online every Thursday evening 6pm MST. KAVA Talks Founder, Simi Poteki shares, Domestic Violence will never end until men get involved, stop abusing and we men hold ourselves and each other accountable. Violence is never the answer, culturally we cherish women!

Join the walk on October 29th, 1-3 pm at International Peace Gardens – Salt Lake City.

Learn more online at Pik2Ar.org.