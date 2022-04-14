SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utahns are banding together to help provide a very special Mother’s Day to women and children who are domestic abuse survivors, displaced from their homes currently and living in a shelter. Fight Against Domestic Violence (FADV) with the Stella Oaks Foundation, the Live Your Dreams Foundation, and the Ministering Angels are partnering for the 3rd year to give mothers who are widowed, single, or staying in Utah’s domestic violence shelters a memorable Mother’s Day.

Each group spearheads getting donations from local businesses, and each year we’re supported more and more by the community. Last year, FADV’s goal was to fill 400 bags with special gifts – they did another 100 at least, according to the event organizers.

Organizers are looking for things that these women normally wouldn’t have the resources to treat themselves to or products that are a part of most of our everyday beauty routines, that they wouldn’t prioritize for themselves. Women often arrive at DV shelters with what they can carry, and they will prioritize their children and pets before themselves. Knowing that it takes up to 7 attempts for a victim-survivor to leave, when they do have the courage or means to finally go, there isn’t much time to thoroughly pack. Ther Mother’s Day to Remember bags are filled with everything from nail files to socks, face masks, bath bombs, lip gloss, lotions, etc… FADV ensures that enough bags are delivered to each shelter in the state, from Logan to St. George to Blanding, and the Stella Oaks, Live Your Dreams, and Ministering Angels foundations make sure their bags are distributed among their clients.

Contact FADV to Help:

o Email: info@fadv.org subject “Mother’s Day Donations”

o DM on Instagram: @fadv_fightviolence

o Shop directly from the wishlist: amzn.to/3IC5D0t