KEARNS, Utah (The Daily Dish) – MyKearns Community Coalition is working together with the Utah Department of Health with the goal of creating a “Healthy Kearns Movement” that addresses the mental, physical, and educational well-being of residents in the community.

The mission of the Healthy Kearns Movement is to identify and address key health and social concerns in the community and to design equitable, evidence-based activities that address the overall well-being needs of Kearns residents. The movement’s vision is to create a vibrant Kearns community where every resident has the opportunity to be their healthiest self.

To achieve this goal, the Healthy Kearns Movement looks at a variety of factors that can affect a person’s health, such as knowledge of family history and disease risks, health behavior practices, access to healthcare, and cultural values and experiences. The movement aims to gather community input on how Kearns can be improved to better support the health and well-being of residents and use that information to create positive changes in the community.

In working towards a “Healthy Kearns,” the coalition is partnering with a number of organizations, including the Kearns Youth Council and the Magna Police Department. The Kearns Youth Council, made up of local students, provides an important perspective on the issues that affect young people in the community. The coalition is also working with the Magna Police Department to establish a Peer Court program, which would provide an alternative to traditional juvenile court for first-time offenders.

If you live in Kearns and want to be a part of this initiative, you can visit their website or their Instagram page for more information.