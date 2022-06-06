SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s CPR Awareness Week (ends June 7, 2022) and the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to learn CPR. The AHA says CPR, if performed immediately, could double or even triple a cardia arrest victim’s chance of survival.

More than 350,000 people suffer a out-of-hospotal cardiac arrest each year in the United States. Yet, according to the AHA, only abour 40 percent of people who experience an out-of hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.

Local builder, Jacobsen Construction, is committed to building a healthier community. The company recently trained 120 employees in Hands-Only CPR, using the CPR Anytime Kit. The kit allows anyone to learn basic lifesaving skills in about 20 minutes from the comfort and privacy of their home or workplace.

The COP Anytime Kit includes a DVD featuring practice-while-watching video segments, an inflatable Mini Anne personal CPR manikin, a CPR reminder card, a replacement manikin lung, 2 manikin wipes and instructions for use.

To learn how you can help in a cardiact arrest emergency, visit Heart.org/HandsOOnlyCPR.