SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Looking for some last-minute Halloween gifts? You can make a Halloween candy tote to store all your candy this year. They are perfect for neighbors, parties or coworkers. You can fill them with candy, homemade treats or even small gifts.

Each tote comes with three pieces. You just take the template and fold the first tab towards you. The second tab you turn down and then turn the bottom tab down. Open it up and look for either the full square or angle. Flip the pieces of paper over over and then glue the two pieces together. Take the last piece that’s a shelf and fold the two tabs. Glue it on the other pieces and fold up for your tote!

Here’s a look a some of the tote options:

Jack-O-Lantern Large tote measures 3.75″ x 2″ x 8″ and has two compartments.

Witch Hat Small Tote with a layered apple and decorative panels. Measures 3″ x 1.5″ x 6″ and has two compartments to hold treats, candies, and little goodies.

The Haunted House holds one 3.5 oz plastic cup with a lid. Includes the tote, embellishments, and a Print and Cut Tag – Happy Haunting.

The Potion tote holds two 2 oz plastic cups and lids. Includes the tote, embellishments, and a Print and Cut Tag – A little Witches Brew for You.

The Bat tote holds one 2 oz plastic cup with a lid. Includes the tote, embellishments, and a Print and Cut Tag – Let’s Get Spooky.

You can find the all the templates for these projects on the Paper Closet Designs website.