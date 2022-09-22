OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Christmas Cantata presented by Gracias Choir is scheduled to be in Orem, Utah on Sunday, September 25 – 7 p.m. at the UCCU Center, 800 W. University Pkwy, Orem. Tickets are free.

Gracias Christmas Cantata is a show-stopping musical event that has been performed in venues like the Sydney Opera House and Madison Square Garden, as well as many other stages around the world. With three beautiful music-filled stages and one eternal message of hope, Gracias Christmas Cantata instills in its audiences the true meaning of Christmas, which the producers say is the birth of hope, love, and God’s forgiveness in our hearts.

Visit ChristmasCantata.us for more information.