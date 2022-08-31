SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Annual Barn Party for Prevention, benefitting Prevent Child Abuse Utah is happening October 14, 2022 at the Utah State Fair Park. Slip on a pair of cowboy boots (or not) and scoot on down to the fair park for a fun evening of carnival games, live and silent auction items, a delicious BBQ dinner and entertainment. The money raise goes to support the abuse prevention education programs provided statewide by Prevent Child Abuse Utah, which serves more than 100,000 Utans annually.

You can purchase a table or individual tickets to attend online at PCAUtah.org. Financial and In-Kind donations (auction items) are also being accepted now thru September for the event. If you’d like to donate, please email PCAU at Info@pcautah.org.