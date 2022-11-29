SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – Today is Giving Tuesday, it’s a time people around the world take a step back from all the shopping deals and look for ways to help others in the community.



This year, Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region says the American Red Cross was able to help people get food, shelter and support to those devastated by floods in Kentucky, Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“The Red Cross of Utah brings help and hope to those in need, but we can’t do our work without the contributions of others,” said Ruster. “From showing up to support families devastated by a home fire to providing lifesaving blood to hospital patients, we’re there because so many people are willing to find a way to donate to our efforts. Giving Tuesday is a special opportunity to remind everyone the Red Cross needs and appreciates your generosity, year-round.”

Here are three ways you can support your community through the Red Cross:

Volunteer

Visit the Red Cross website to learn how you can make a difference, especially when disasters strike.

Give blood

In the U.S., approximately 62% of the population is eligible to give blood, but only about 3% does. Make an appointment to donate today and help prevent blood supply shortages.

Donate

Make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief to help people affected by floods, fires, and countless other crises. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999.

Next year’s giving Tuesday will be November 28.