Give strength to kids who are are waiting for their wish to be granted

Evi is a 6-year-old wish kid who was diagnosed with cancer the week before Christmas of 2020. Evi and her family spent weeks in and out of the hospital as she underwent treatments, and watching the Nutcracker on TV helped Evi and her family cope. Her family gathered around on Christmas Eve in the hospital to watch the ballet. When Evi learned she could receive a wish, she asked to dance as Clara in the Nutcracker.

The Make-A-Wish partners at Ballet West stepped up to the plate to make this wish happen for Evi and her family. For the last month, Evi has been rehearsing with Ballet West dancers for her upcoming performance on December 9. Ballet West even hosted a wish reveal celebration for Evi and her family to officially let her know her wish would be granted.

Evi will be performing in Act II of The Nutcracker as Clara’s best friend. This is a matinee performance for local schools beginning at 11:30 am.

Research shows that wishes like Evi’s can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than ever before, wishes need the support of the community to grant the wish of every eligible child.

WAYS TO HELP:

There are many ways to help grant wishes this holiday season.

They have several partnerships throughout the community that are helping to grant wishes: Now through December 24, Macy’s is holding its annual Believe campaign. Participants can write a letter to Santa, triggering a $1 donation to Make-A-Wish up to one million dollars. Drop by the Believe mailbox at any Macy’s location or write your letter online . Subaru Share the Love: If you are in the market for a new car, Nate Wade Subaru is raising funds for Make-A-Wish Utah. From now through Jan. 3, Subaru will, donate $250 for every vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities Christmas in Color, a drive-thru Christmas light show , is back in South Jordan now through January 1 st . Over 1 million LED lights are synchronized to holiday music to provide families with a unique and safe way to view Christmas lights. A portion of each show’s proceeds benefits Make-A-Wish to help bring joy to children battling critical illnesses.



One of the fastest and most direct ways to support Make-A-Wish Utah and help create wishes is by making a donation online.