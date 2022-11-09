SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One local non-profit is working with other non-profits to help people around the world and here in Utah. This year Give Blockchain is working on finishing a crypto donation flow. Since January 2021, they have helped facilitate the funding of 4,456 projects.

Give Blockchain is now working with a nonprofit called, Free A Girl, which has helped rescued over 738 girls from human trafficking, with the help of Give, since January. They are hosting a local Utah event in Silicon Slopes promoting their cause with the goal of raising $1 million dollars, which would provide services to rescue and aftercare over 1,000 children. There will be guest speakers, an auction, live music, and a dinner.

Scan the QR code for more information about the event or click here. All ticket sales will go to Free a Girl.