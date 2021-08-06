Get your freak on at Fear Factory on Friday the 13th

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – If you’re superstitious and like a good scare, check out Fear Factory on Friday, August 13, 2021. Salt Lake City’s haunted attraction will open for a one-night special engagement prior to it’s official opening next month for the Halloween season. Since opening ten years ago, the Fear Factory has opened on every Friday the 13th to give fans the opportunity to face their greatest fears head on. The Fear Factory’s Friday the 13th events are a fan favorite for their unpredictability and heightened awareness of the superstitions around the date.

Related Content Fear Factory Frights!

This Friday the 13th event will be a warm up for the Fear Factory’s 2021 Halloween season which opens on Friday, September 10 and will be open on weekends through September. On Friday, October 1, the Fear Factory will be open Thursday – Sunday before opening nightly on Thursday, October 21. The 2021 season will end with the Fear Factory’s traditional Lightsout Weekend on Friday November 5 – Saturday, November 6, 2021. The full 2021 schedule can be viewed on the Fear Factory’s website, fearfactoryslc.com.

Where:

Fear Factory

666 West 800 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

When:

Friday, August 13, 2021

8:00 pm – 12:00 am MST