Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Planning for your big day takes a lot of work. You have to get the right venue, the ring, and of course, the perfect dress. We had Carol Diamse, the owner of Mary’s Bridal, show us a few of the top trends that will be available at this years South Towne Bridal Showcase.

Mary’s Bridal

At the Bridal Showcase, see Utah’s top wedding professionals offering everything you and your wedding party will need to prepare for their special day all in one location. Available at the show is bridal gowns, dresses, tuxedos, suits, cakes, caterers, tents, chairs, tables, lighting, indoor and outdoor décor, invitations, photography, flowers, wedding and reception venues, live music/DJ’s, bridal registry, video, wedding and bridal accessories, vintage limo, honeymoon destinations, real estate, insurance, beauty salons, spas, wedding planners, and more. Find everything you need, in one place, for your special day.

We asked Carol about Mary’s and she said, “We have been in business for 33 years at the same location and I love it. It’s the best job in the world.”

Mary’s Bridal offers many elements to their dresses such as price and alteration. Most of their dresses range from $400-$4,000, but most are just under $2,000. If you happen to find a dress and wanted adjustments, no worries! Mary’s Bridal offers alterations of all kinds such as ordering fabric, advancing the modest moment for any occasion, along with adding or removing details as well. Make an appointment with Mary’s to see what is available for your big day.

Getting married or know someone who is? Join Mary’s Bridal and many others at the Bridal Showcase. The Showcase is happening February 3-4, 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center off 9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah 84107. Showcase hours are Friday, February 3rd from 3 pm to 8pm and Saturday, February 4th from 11am to 6pm. Adult admission is $7.00 with 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult. You can also go to slcbridalshowcase.com, get a coupon, buy tickets online, and save. Friday purchase two tickets for the price of one and Saturday receive $2.00 off. Hope to see you there!

*Sponsored content.