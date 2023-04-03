SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Get ready to rock out at the annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show hosted by The Wasatch Gem Society. The show is a family-friendly event that is open to anyone who loves rocks and minerals.

“We had 5,000 people come last year,” said Tracy Jensen, a member of the Wasatch Gem Society and one of the co-chairs of the event. “There’s something for everyone. It’s really exciting. We have gold prospector diggers, and all kinds of incredible people who love rocks.”

The show is also a great place for children to learn about rocks and minerals. “There’s always so much fun with all of the different nuances and details you can find in a stone,” said Jensen.

The show also features a door prize of a piece of pyrite also known as ‘fools gold,’ which is sure to excite many attendees.

There are also fossils on display at the show, including a piece of coprolite which is the fossilized dung of animals that lived millions of years ago. Roberta Chase, chair of the Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show says some people make jewelry and pendants from these fossilized rocks.

The show is being held at the Bastian Agricultural Center, which is the Old Equestrian Park and Events Center on 2100 W 11400 S in South Jordan. The event will take place from Friday, April 14th, to Sunday, April 16th. Tickets are available at the door or you can buy them online now.