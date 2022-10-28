SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween and support a good cause? You can head to the Pierpont Place on Friday, October 28th, for the Monster Mash Costume Party a fundraiser with all proceeds going Huntsman Cancer Institute and Neuroendocrine Tumor Cancer Research.

This fundraiser is special for Leslie Bangerter, a federal government paralegal and also one of the event organizers. Bangerter says back in 2017, she stared feeling overly tired and went to the doctor. She was told she just needed to get more sleep, eat better and exercise — but when she did that she wasn’t getting better. After being sick for several months and later getting a biopsy she was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor cancer and since has been getting treatments by doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. In the cancer world neuroendocrine tumors are called “zebras” because of the rarity of this type of cancer. The Monster Mash is helping raising money for this “zebra” cancer.

The event is being hosted at the Pierpont place which was founded by Janice Boes. This is the first fundraiser event premier event services has helped host in its entirely since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Boes say Premier was first opened out of our basement in 2001 and then continued to grow steadily finding a niche in the downtown market and opened Pierpont Place, Dec of 2006. They are full service designers, planners and coordinate and custom design each event to personalize your brand, or any big event like a wedding or birthday.

At their Friday event, you can feast on some complimentary appetizers, dance to music, participate in a silent and live auction, enter in some drawings and more! Make sure to dress up because you could win a prize for best costume. Tickets are $35 per person, or you can enjoy a premium experience by reserving a VIP lounge for up to 6 guests or a VIP table for 4 guests.