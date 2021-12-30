Funtacular New Year’s Eve events to ring in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Deena put together a fun list of festive events and activities you may want to consider for celebrating the arrival of 2022.

Noon Years, and New Years Eve at Boondocks Fun Center in Kaysville! There’s a balloon drop at Noon, and at Midnight to celebrate the new year! Noon Years Eve $25 per person: Available from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Includes 3 hours of unlimited play on: Lasertag, Bowling, Go Karts, Mini Golf, Kiddie Cove, XD Theater, and Rollerball! There will be Princess and Super Hero friends at the park to help celebrate the new year! Just before Noon they’ll hand out hats, noise makers, and then do a 1,000+ balloon drop! Noon Years Eve Pizza Special is $12 for a large 1 topping pizza! New Years Eve is $30 per person: Available from 4:00 PM – Midnight. 3 hours of unlimited play on all of the same. Just before Midnight we hand out hats, and noise makers, and then do a 1,000+ balloon drop! We also hand out sparkling cider to toast in the new year!

More Info: kaysville.boondocks.com

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Snowbird. Ring in 2022 in style. Spend the night at Snowbird and take your New Year’s festivities to new heights, featuring gourmet dining opportunities to indulge any palate. The Aerie has a gourmet, prix fixe New Year’s Menu featuring beef tenderloin, seared scallops and much more. Reservations required. For additional dining options, reservations can also be made at SeventyOne, The Wildflower or Steak Pit. Say farewell to 2021 at Snowbird! Grab your family and friends and join us on the Plaza Deck at dusk for the torchlight parade followed by fireworks! Enjoy the stunning parade and firework views from the Plaza Deck starting at dusk. Plaza Deck. Torchlight Parade & Fireworks, 6 – 6:30 pm. Fire pits & hot cocoa, 6 – 7 pm. More Info: www.snowbird.com/event/new-years-eve-dinner

A Year’s Eve with George Michael Reborn; a live tribute to the music of WHAM! And George Michael at OP Rockwell in Park City. Let’s give this whole New Year’s Eve thing “One More Try,” shall we? GEORGE MICHAEL REBORN is the incredible, must-see tribute to the late, great George Michael and WHAM! With his live vocals (no lip-syncing here!), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the ’80s and ’90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved! Robert’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the Cocktail Lounge. The Concert Hall opens at 8 p.m., with DJ music starting by 9 p.m. George Michael Reborn takes the stage at 10:30 p.m. and takes you through midnight for a countdown to remember!

More Info: www.oprockwell.com/shows/george-michael-reborn-nye

12th annual NYE Masquerade Ball by Big Easy Entertainment & Productions at the Hilton Salt Lake City. The 12th annual year. Get Your Best Mask and your Finest Cocktail Attire ready for a Night to Remember! The evening is filled with Great Food, Great People and The Most Amazing DJ Ever, “DEEJAY STARIO” You “Will Not” leave the Dance Floor once STARIO starts spinning the music! $125-DINNER TICKET INCLUDES: A Three Course Dinner, Complimentary Party Favors, $6 Parking, Lots & Lots of Dancing, & A Fun Photo Booth with Props. $50-“RECEPTION ONLY” TICKETS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE & INCLUDE:

All the above except the Dinner!

**DOORS OPEN @ 7:00 pm for DINNER TICKET HOLDERS

**DOORS OPEN @ 9:00 PM for RECEPTION ONLY TICKET HOLDERS

Cash Bars will be Available On Site

**A Fun Photo Booth (with props)

More Info: lefleauentertainment.com/nye-masquerade-ball

Provo Countdown 2022 at the Provo recreation center. Ring in 2022 with your wild side, the theme this year is Party Animals, so expect lots of jungle themed fun! This event is designed for folks of all ages to have a blast. The event is on December 31 from 7PM-12AM at the Provo Recreation Center. Tickets cost $10 a person, or $5 for Provo Recreation Center members. The event features inflatables, laser tag, face painting, karaoke, dancing, Ninja Cross pool access, New Year’s crafts, virtual reality, and much more. Two stages of entertainment acts will have you laughing at comedians, wondering at hypnotists, and marveling at exotic animals, just to name a few. The event also features outdoor fireworks shows that are free to the public at 9 PM and Midnight. More Info: www.facebook.com/events/591011391975990

Downtown Salt Lake City’s largest New Year’s Eve event, Last Hurrah! is free and open to the public with music beginning at 9:00 p.m. on the Olympic Plaza stage. Fireworks will follow at midnight.

Merchants with Extended Hours for dining, drinking, and entertainment:

• Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club – open until 1 a.m. featuring DJ SCENE.

• Seabird – open until 1 a.m. No cover.

• HallPass – open until 1 a.m.

• ‘Bout Time Pub & Grub – open until 1 a.m. No cover.

• Dave + Buster’s – open until 1 a.m.

• Wiseguys – comedy show beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Rob Schneider headlining.

• Fleming’s – open until midnight with pre-set NYE menu

• Sweet Rolled Tacos – open until 1 a.m.

The Gateway in Salt Lake City December 31 at 9 p.m. More info at atthegateway.com/calendars/last-hurrah-2021/