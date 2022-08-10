ALTA, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utahns love to explore the great outdoors. One popular destination is the small mountain community of Alta, perched at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon. The Friends of Alta is a group focused on preserving the rich, natural beauty of the area for future generations to enjoy.

Friends of Alta is a nonprofit, founded in 1981, which partners with local, state and national agencies, nonprofit organizations and individuals who share a commitment to conservation. The shared, core mission is to protect and preserve Alta’s unique environment, heritage and character.​

Friends of Alta’s work is based on the following core values:

Alta is a small but vibrant mountain community of people and businesses. Residents value the diversity and independence of the businesses that call Alta home and Friends of Alta is committed to sustaining the local economy.

Alta is a critical ecosystem whose benefits extend far beyond Little Cottonwood Canyons. Friends of Alta devote tactical and strategic resources to protecting the watershed and Albion Basin.

Their work is based on science and research. Friends of Alta are experts in where development can take place in Alta, and are diligent stewards of the land.

The organization is future oriented. Friends of Alta knows that Alta will change over time and what the future brings can occur with transparency in decision making, respect for the recreational base of the area’s local economy, and the preservation of this unique community.

One unique program Friends of Alta offers is the Junior Ranger Program which is geared toward children ages 5 to 13, although people of any age can participate.

Junior Rangers are important people because they help park rangers protect plants, animals, rocks and historic sites. Junior Rangers learn that Alta needs to be protected now and in the future.

Friends of Alta now have a new Junior Ranger Activity Book available for kids and families. Pick up a book for free at Alta Environment Center, at Friends of Alta offices, or purchase one online, by clicking here.

Participants may submit their completed activity book certificates via email to info@friendsofalta.com or mail to Friends of Alta, 10201 E Hwy 210, Alta, UT, to earn an Alta Junior Ranger badge.

Kids Day Event:

Bring your kids to enjoy a fun-filled educational day in the mountains on August 12. Different partner organizations will have several activity booths set up for all kids to enjoy. Each booth has a different activity teaching different aspects of the environment. Click here for more information.