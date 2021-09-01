FREE WEEKEND OF REMEMBRANCE FOR 9/11 20TH ANNIVERSARY

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – “Never Forget.” “United We Stand.” September 11, 2001 was a grim day for Americans and people around the globe that many have promised to remember forever the victims and the people we lost that day. A Utah based organization, Colonial Flag Foundation, is a national leader in that effort.

The public is encouraged to visit the Healing Field® flag display and attend the accompanying events on the grounds of Sandy City Promenade, September 8th through 13th, 2021. Visitors can safely walk among the flags or drive around the Promenade to observe the display. All events are free and open to the public wanting to commemorate this solemn anniversary.

Volunteers are welcome to help post over 3,000 U.S. full sized flags south of the Sandy City Hall on Wednesday, the 8th of September, beginning at 5:30 PM. Those who have taken part in the setup of flags eagerly return year-after-year to take an active part in the event.

Special events planned for September 10th include the “United We Stand” classic car show by Rockin’ Hotrod Productions at 5pm, west of the Promenade. Following the car show will be a “One light, One life” luminaria light display by Real Salt Lake and players, where one tea light is placed next to each flag, totaling over 3,000 tea lights shining bright. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 6pm to help set up the display of lights and enjoy the illuminated field.

September 11th events will begin with a motorcycle ride, “Ride to Remember,” where riders are meeting at Barbary Coast Saloon at 5:00pm, KSU at 6pm, and riding into the field with a police escort. Following the ride will be a special program at 7:00 pm, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks. The renowned Utah Symphony will perform patriotic music overlooking the powerful sea of red, white, and blue. The performance will be in conjunction with the annual “Honoring the Fallen” ceremony. This program honors each branch of the United States Military and all Utah first responders. The patriotic observance will also include an F-35 flyover performed by the US Air Force, presentation of colors, 21- gun salute, a bugle performance of Taps, and a performance by The Utah Pipe Band.

This event is organized by the non-profit Colonial Flag Foundation, the Utah Healing Field board, and is supported by many wonderful sponsors, including Larry H. Miller Group, Sandy City, and Mountain America Credit Union.

Free tickets and volunteer/registration information are available at: www.911flags.org.