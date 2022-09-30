SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you have an old bike just collecting dust in the garage? A lot of people do. Now, there’s a Salt Lake City based organization called Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah that will take those old bikes off your hands, shine them up and give them a new home.

Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah is a nonprofit geared toward helping children ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to kids in need. Free Bikes accepts gently used bikes – cleans them and refurbishes them – then gives the bikes to kids who may not otherwise have bikes.

The organization distributes bikes through community partners like South Salt Lake Promise, Hartland Community 4 Youth and Families, Circles Salt Lake, The Road Home, Millcreek Promise, Head Start and Navajo YES. If you’re a group that works with children and would like to request bikes, please reach out to Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah.

Volunteer opportunities are also available.

Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah is having a bike donation drive Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8am to Noon at the Free Bikes 4 Kids Warehouse at 2250 South Main Street, South Salt Lake. Bikes of all sizes and types, in any condition, are being accepted at the donation dropoff site.

For more information, visit Free Bikes 4 Kids online.